Japanese banks' outstanding loans to S. Korea at 24.7 tln won in May
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) –– The value of outstanding loans extended by Japanese lenders to South Korean companies stood at 24.7 trillion won (US$20.9 billion) in May, up 2.8 trillion won from two months earlier, government data showed Tuesday.
The data comes amid growing tensions between South Korea and Japan after Tokyo recently tightened controls on exports of key high-tech materials to Seoul, in an apparent retaliation for a series of South Korean court rulings last year over Japan's wartime forced labor.
According to Financial Services Commission (FSC) data, the value of Japanese banks' outstanding loans to South Korea hit a record 26 trillion won in 2017.
Japanese loans to South Korea fell to 23.5 trillion won last September, 22.8 trillion won last December and 21.9 trillion won in March this year, the data showed.
An FSC official said the possibility is low for Japanese banks to withdraw part of loans extended to South Korea in another retaliatory act against Seoul.
But, the FSC said it has been closely watching market situations in case of any contingency, the official said.
South Korea's foreign exchange reserves came to $403.07 billion as of the end of last month, up $1.1 billion from the previous month.
