(LEAD) Ex-lawmaker Chung Doo-un found dead on Seoul mountain, suicide suspected

17:19 July 16, 2019

(ATTN: ADDS more info)

SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Former conservative lawmaker Chung Doo-un was found dead on a mountain near an apartment complex in Seoul on Tuesday after an apparent suicide, police said.

Chung, who was a lawmaker of the now-defunct Saenuri Party, was a close confidant of President Lee Myung-bak.

Chung left a suicide note that his wife found and reported to police. Police are now working to determine the cause of his death.

This undated file photo shows former lawmaker Chung Doo-un. (Yonhap)

