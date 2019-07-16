(LEAD) Ex-lawmaker Chung Doo-un found dead on Seoul mountain, suicide suspected
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Former conservative lawmaker Chung Doo-un was found dead on a mountain near an apartment complex in Seoul on Tuesday after an apparent suicide, police said.
Chung, who was a lawmaker of the now-defunct Saenuri Party, was a close confidant of President Lee Myung-bak.
Chung left a suicide note that his wife found and reported to police. Police are now working to determine the cause of his death.
