Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
N. Korea denounces U.S.-S. Korea joint drill as violation of Singapore declaration
SEOUL -- North Korea on Tuesday denounced the United States over its plan to hold a joint military exercise with South Korea, calling the move a clear violation of the spirit of the agreement reached between leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore last year.
Referring to the 19-2 Dong Maeng exercise slated for next month, the North's foreign ministry said in a statement that Pyongyang is running out of reasons to stick to the promises it made with Washington as Washington is not implementing its own promises, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
-----------------
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae: Japan's arbitration process offer unacceptable
SEOUL -- A couple of days ahead of the deadline set by Japan for South Korea to respond to its offer of a formal arbitration process over historical disputes, the office of President Moon Jae-in made clear Tuesday that it won't accept the call.
Cheong Wa Dae's stern stance came amid Tokyo's threat of additional trade measures against South Korean companies. It heralds a possible deepening of the rift between the neighboring countries.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up ahead of Q2 earnings season, Fed decision
SEOUL -- South Korean shares ended higher Tuesday as investors await second-quarter earnings results to be released later this month. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 9.39 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 2,091.87. Trade volume was moderate at 675 million shares worth 5.16 trillion won (US$4.4 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 418 to 380.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon says prime minister entrusted with greater role in summit diplomacy
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in defended Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon's ongoing overseas trip Tuesday against criticism that Lee should have focused on helping resolve the trade and diplomatic dispute with Japan instead of travelling to other countries.
Presiding over a Cabinet meeting, Moon said he has delegated more responsibilities for summit-level diplomacy to Lee in consideration of the growing importance of diplomacy for the economy and peace.
-----------------
(LEAD) Merrill Lynch fined 175 mln won over controversial trading
SEOUL -- The Seoul branch of Merrill Lynch has been fined 175 million won (US$148,695) for the investment bank's trading that allegedly disrupted the local stock market, South Korea's bourse operator said Tuesday.
Merrill Lynch's Seoul branch has been under suspicion that its high-frequency algorithm trading, between October 2017 and May 2018, destabilized the local market and caused huge losses for retail investors.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon appoints new prosecutor general
SEOUL -- Snubbing major opposition parties' protest, President Moon Jae-in appointed Yoon Seok-youl, a reform-minded veteran prosecutor, as new prosecution chief Tuesday.
The president authorized the appointment of Yoon as prosecutor general at around 2:40 p.m., according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.
-----------------
New top U.S. diplomat for East Asia to visit Seoul
SEOUL -- David Stilwell, the new top U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy, was set to arrive in South Korea on Tuesday for talks with top Seoul officials over the bilateral alliance and ongoing diplomacy for North Korea's denuclearization, the foreign ministry here said.
The three-day visit by the assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs comes amid rising tensions between Seoul and Tokyo over the latter's recent export restrictions seen as a retaliatory step following last year's top court rulings here over Japan's wartime forced labor.
