N. Korean envoy seems alive despite report of execution: S. Korea's spy agency
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean nuclear negotiator, reported to have been executed for a failed Hanoi summit with the United States, appears to be alive, South Korea's state intelligence agency told lawmakers here Tuesday.
Citing its own "multiple" sources, a Seoul-based newspaper earlier reported that Kim Hyok-chol had been executed by gunshot in a purge by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un of some officials involved in preparations for his Hanoi meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in late February.
The talks ended abruptly with no accord amid differences over the definition of substantive denuclearization.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)