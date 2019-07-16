Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #nuclear envoy #North Korea

N. Korean envoy seems alive despite report of execution: S. Korea's spy agency

17:33 July 16, 2019

SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean nuclear negotiator, reported to have been executed for a failed Hanoi summit with the United States, appears to be alive, South Korea's state intelligence agency told lawmakers here Tuesday.

Citing its own "multiple" sources, a Seoul-based newspaper earlier reported that Kim Hyok-chol had been executed by gunshot in a purge by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un of some officials involved in preparations for his Hanoi meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in late February.

The talks ended abruptly with no accord amid differences over the definition of substantive denuclearization.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK