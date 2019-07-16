(Gwangju Swimming) Diver withdraws from team event with triceps injury
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean diver Kim Yeong-nam pulled out of a team event at the ongoing world championships with triceps injury on Tuesday.
Kim was scheduled to compete in the mixed 3m and 10m team event at the FINA World Championships, alongside Kim Su-ji.
But the Korea Swimming Federation said Kim Yeong-nam had sustained a left triceps injury on Monday and he was being held out of Tuesday's event for "precautionary reasons."
Kim competed with Woo Ha-ram in the men's synchronized 10m platform final Monday.
In the team event, one male and one female diver each take three attempts on the 3m springboard and 10m platform, and their combined scores determine the rankings. It became a medal sport at the world championships in 2015, and South Korea has yet to compete in this event.
