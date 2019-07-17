Go to Contents
S. Korea repeats calls on Japan to retract export restrictions

08:36 July 17, 2019

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister on Wednesday pressed Japan to withdraw its export restrictions on key industrial materials and hold talks over the issue.

Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, said Japan's export restrictions could undermine their economic ties.

The latest comments came amid a standoff between the two neighbors over Japan's tightened regulations on exports to South Korea of high-tech materials essential for the production of semiconductors and display panels.

