S. Korea repeats calls on Japan to retract export restrictions
08:36 July 17, 2019
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister on Wednesday pressed Japan to withdraw its export restrictions on key industrial materials and hold talks over the issue.
Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, said Japan's export restrictions could undermine their economic ties.
The latest comments came amid a standoff between the two neighbors over Japan's tightened regulations on exports to South Korea of high-tech materials essential for the production of semiconductors and display panels.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)