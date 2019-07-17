Submarine periscope-like object spotted off west coast
09:02 July 17, 2019
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- An unidentified object that appears to be a periscope was spotted moving in the Yellow Sea, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, police on patrol reported to military authorities that the object, presumed to be a submarine periscope, was moving northward in the sea off the western island of Haengdam, according to the JCS.
"The chances of a submarine infiltration appear to be slim, considering the shallow depth of water in the region, but the military has been carefully analyzing the object and the situation," a JCS officer said.
