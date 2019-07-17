Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #submarine #Yellow Sea

Submarine periscope-like object spotted off west coast

09:02 July 17, 2019

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- An unidentified object that appears to be a periscope was spotted moving in the Yellow Sea, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, police on patrol reported to military authorities that the object, presumed to be a submarine periscope, was moving northward in the sea off the western island of Haengdam, according to the JCS.

"The chances of a submarine infiltration appear to be slim, considering the shallow depth of water in the region, but the military has been carefully analyzing the object and the situation," a JCS officer said.

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK