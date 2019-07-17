Go to Contents
(LEAD) Submarine periscope-like object spotted off west coast

10:41 July 17, 2019

(ATTN: ADDS more info in paras 2,4, photo)

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- An unidentified object that appears to be a periscope was spotted moving in the Yellow Sea and the military is trying to figure out what the object is, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday.

At around 6:30 a.m., police on patrol along the Seohaean Expressway reported to military authorities that the object, presumed to be a submarine periscope, was moving northward in the sea off the western island of Haengdam, according to the JCS.

"The chances of a submarine infiltration appear to be slim, considering the shallow depth of water in the region, but the military has been carefully analyzing the object and the situation," a JCS officer said.

The maximum depth of water at the point of its discovery is just around 11 meters, and the tide was receding at that time, he added.

Military officers launch an on-site investigation near an expressway service area in the city of Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province, on July 17, 2019, after an unidentified object that appeared to be a periscope was spotted moving in the Yellow Sea earlier in the day. (Yonhap)

