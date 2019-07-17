(LEAD) Submarine periscope-like object spotted off west coast
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- An unidentified object that appears to be a periscope was spotted moving in the Yellow Sea and the military is trying to figure out what the object is, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday.
At around 6:30 a.m., police on patrol along the Seohaean Expressway reported to military authorities that the object, presumed to be a submarine periscope, was moving northward in the sea off the western island of Haengdam, according to the JCS.
"The chances of a submarine infiltration appear to be slim, considering the shallow depth of water in the region, but the military has been carefully analyzing the object and the situation," a JCS officer said.
The maximum depth of water at the point of its discovery is just around 11 meters, and the tide was receding at that time, he added.
