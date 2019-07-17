Gov't, ruling party to allow ride-hailing services
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to permit app-based mobility services like Tada on the condition that operators will share some of their profits with taxi businesses, a lawmaker said Wednesday.
Speaking at the start of a policy coordination meeting between the government and the ruling Democratic Party (DP), Rep. Cho Jung-sik said one point of focus is to enable them to provide "various, innovative transport services," with some of their profits "reverted" to relevant businesses and the society.
Cho, the party's chief policymaker, said the goal is to create a win-win system for such new platform operators and the taxi industry.
He added the ruling bloc will seek to lower the barrier for those in their 20s and 30s to get licenses to run privately owned cabs.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)