Stock market's daily turnover falls 8.2 pct in June
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The average daily turnover of the South Korean stock market fell 8.2 percent in June from a month earlier, as investors were more cautious in making risky bets amid global trade disputes, data showed Wednesday.
According to the data by the Korea Financial Investment Association, the daily turnover of the country's main and secondary bourses averaged 8.8 trillion won (US$7.4 billion) in June, compared with 9.6 trillion won a month ago.
It was the first time this year that the daily turnover fell below 9 trillion won, the data showed.
The decline in the stock market's daily turnover came even though South Korea reduced a stock transaction tax in late May.
The transaction tax for shares listed on the benchmark KOSPI and secondary KOSDAQ markets was lowered by 0.05 percentage point to 0.25 percent each.
On the contrary, the average daily turnover of the local bond market rose 24.6 percent in June from a year ago, reflecting investors' lurch toward safe-haven assets.
The daily turnover of the local bond market stood at 33.2 trillion won in June, marking the highest level since March last year.
Some analysts expect investors to continue to rush to safer assets amid a prolonged trade dispute between the United States and China, and Japan's export curbs of high-tech materials to South Korea.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)