Stocks open lower on U.S. declines

09:21 July 17, 2019

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Wednesday, taking a cue from overnight losses on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 13.2 points, or 0.63 percent, to 2,078.67 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

On Tuesday (local time), the U.S. stocks closed lower as investors digested the latest corporate earnings. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.09 percent, and the S&P 500 went down 0.34 percent. The Nasdaq composite index declined 0.43 percent.

Most large caps traded in negative terrain

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics fell 1.39 percent, and SK hynix, a global chipmaker, lost 1.84 percent. POSCO, the country's leading steelmaker, declined 0.42 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,180.3 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.6 won from the previous session's close.

