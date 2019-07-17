Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-morning

Seoul stocks extend losses late Wednesday morning

11:28 July 17, 2019

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Wednesday morning on losses in bio shares and some market heavyweights.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 18.77 points, or 0.9 percent, to reach 2,073.1 as of 11:20 a.m.

Bio shares were in negative terrain, along with other major caps.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was down 1.49 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.84 percent.

Pharmaceutical giant Celltrion decreased 1.86 percent, and Samsung Biologics, a biopharmaceutical affiliate of Samsung Group, fell 2.71 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,178.8 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.2 won from the previous session's close.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK