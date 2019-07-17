Banks urged to facilitate use of movable assets as collateral
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial regulator on Wednesday called for banks to facilitate the use of movable assets as collateral, as part of the government's move to help small and medium-sized firms raise funds in capital markets.
The Financial Services Commission (FSC) rolled out a set of measures in May last year to allow companies to secure loans using their movable assets, including intellectual property and half-finished goods, as collateral.
In a statement, FSC Chairman Choi Jong-ku said banks are still reluctant to accept movable assets as collateral, despite the measures.
The amount of loans secured against movable assets stood at 1.06 trillion won (US$898 million) at the end of June, a small fraction of the 600 trillion won worth of movables owned by smaller companies, according to the FSC data.
A lack of collateral is one of the main reasons banks reject loan requests from smaller firms, the commission said.
The FSC's plan is focused on addressing problems that make banks reluctant to accept movable properties as collateral, aiming to boost the provision of loans secured against movables to 6 trillion won in five years.
