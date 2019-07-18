4 companies to recall over 10,000 vehicles
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., BMW and two other companies will voluntarily recall over 10,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
This is the latest in a series of recall plans by local and overseas carmakers and importers of foreign vehicles.
The four companies, including Ford Sales and Service Korea and FMK, which sells Ferraris and Maseratis in the country, are recalling 10,813 units in 12 models, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
The problems include faulty oil supply pipes in Hyundai's independent brand Genesis EQ900 and G80 sedans, a possible engine failure caused by oil leakage in BMW's 535i sedan and faulty door operating equipment in Lincoln Continental sedans imported by Ford Sales and Service Korea, it said.
Starting Friday, owners of the affected vehicles can visit designated repair and service centers to have the parts replaced free of charge, the ministry said.
