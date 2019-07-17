Police detain 1,089 people in 4-month crackdown on int'l crimes

The KNPA said 330 people were detained for drug crimes, and 140 of them were placed under arrest. Illegal drugs were mostly smuggled via international mail and parcel. In March, the police detained three Chinese and Taiwanese nationals for mass-producing methamphetamine at a hotel in downtown Seoul and smuggling ecstasy, while 41 people from China and Kazakhstan were detained for distributing illegal drugs, like methamphetamine and Spice, in Incheon.