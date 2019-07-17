Seoul int'l dance competition to kick off this week
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The 16th edition of the Seoul International Dance Competition will kick off in the South Korean capital city this week for an eight-day run, the event's organizers said Wednesday.
At this year's contest to be held from Friday to July 19 at Mapo Art Center in northwestern Seoul, 515 participants from 10 countries will compete for titles in three categories -- ballet, contemporary dance and ethnic dance.
It is one of the most renowned dance competitions in South Korea, aimed at discovering young and talented artists, and giving them opportunities to compete on an international stage.
Kim Ki-min, who won the junior's title at the fifth edition of the Seoul competition in 2008, has gone on to become the principal dancer at Russia's Mariinsky Ballet.
On July 27, a gala concert will take place at the same venue, with Egor Gerashchenko of Russia's Bolshoi Ballet and Kim Chun-woong of Israel's Batsheva dance company to perform.
