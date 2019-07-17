(LEAD) Seoul stocks down almost 1 pct on trade woes
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at the bottom)
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks dropped nearly 1 percent Wednesday as investor sentiment was dampened by U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on trade talks with China. The local currency lost ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 18.95 points, or 0.91 percent, to 2,072.92. Trading volume was heavy at 752 million shares worth 4.55 trillion won (US$3.85 billion), with losers far outnumbering winners 677 to 174.
The KOSPI opened lower, taking a cue from overnight losses on Wall Street. On Tuesday (local time), the U.S. stocks closed lower to snap a five-day winning streak as investors digested the latest corporate earnings. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.09 percent, and the S&P 500 went down 0.34 percent. The Nasdaq composite index declined 0.43 percent.
On Tuesday (local time), Trump said Washington still has a long way to go to conclude a current trade deal with Beijing and could impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods if it needed to do so.
"U.S. President Donald Trump made negative remarks about U.S.-China trade talks, which added uncertainty to the local stock market," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.
The Bank of Korea is likely to keep its policy interest rate steady Thursday though a rate cut may be inevitable down the road to boost growth, according to analysts.
Institutional investors offloaded a net 86.2 billion won, while foreigners and individuals scooped up a net 32.8 billion won and 60.5 billion won, respectively.
Most large-cap shares closed bearish.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 1.71 percent, closing at 46,050 won to snap a six-day winning streak. SK hynix, the world's No. 2 memory chip maker, finished 1.97 percent lower at 74,600 won.
Pharmaceutical firms also ended lower, with Celltrion losing 2.12 percent to reach 184,500, and Samsung BioLogics down 2.88 percent at 287,000 won.
Auto shares, meanwhile, ended in positive terrain, with leading automaker Hyundai Motor moving up 0.38 percent to 133,500 won and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis up 1.3 percent at 234,500 won. Hyundai Motor's sister company, Kia Motors, added 1.31 percent to 42,650 won.
The South Korean won closed at 1,181.3 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.7 won from Tuesday's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed sharply higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 3.2 basis points to 1.399 percent and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond shed 2.9 basis points to 1.454 percent.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)