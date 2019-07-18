(2nd LD) BOK unexpectedly trims key rate amid growing uncertainty
By Byun Duk-kun
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) cut its policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.50 percent Thursday in a surprise move to help spur growth as a trade feud with Japan adds more uncertainty to Asia's fourth-largest economy already dogged by a decline in exports and facility investment.
The rate cut, the first since June 2016, underscores the need to help the economy deal with a series of headwinds including a trade tussle between the United States and China, and more recently, its own feud with Japan over the latter's export restrictions.
The central bank had kept the rate frozen since November, when it raised the rate by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent.
The unexpected rate cut follows seven consecutive months of decline in the country's exports, which could face further downward momentum in the future due to Japan's export curbs on key materials for the production of semiconductors and display panels, both key export items of South Korea.
Amid the steady decline in its exports, the economy contracted 0.4 percent from three months earlier in the first quarter.
BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol earlier hinted at a possible rate cut, highlighting the need for what he called "appropriate measures to accommodate changes in economic conditions."
The bank's monetary policy board highlighted the need to accommodate growth, noting the country's economic growth is expected to further slow.
"With respect to future domestic economic growth, the Board expects that the adjustment in construction investment will continue and exports and facilities investment will recover later than originally expected," it said in a statement.
"GDP is forecast to grow at the lower-2 percent level this year, below the April forecast (of 2.5 percent)," it added.
The central bank slashed its outlook to 2.5 percent in April from the 2.6 percent forecast three months earlier. It is set to offer its latest revision later in the day.
The decision to cut the key rate also follows a series of downward revisions in the growth outlook for the local economy.
The government revised down its growth forecast to between 2.5 percent and 2.6 percent earlier in the month from the 2.6 percent to 2.7 percent forecast in December.
Still, the rate cut may come as a surprise to many who expected the central bank to wait at least until the U.S. Fed lowers its own rate.
In a survey conducted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency, eight of the 13 experts polled expected the BOK to keep its policy rate intact in July.
All 13 of them had anticipated the central bank would slash the policy rate next month instead.
South Korea's policy rate was already lower than that of the U.S., which currently sits in a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent.
The gap between the policy rates of South Korea and the U.S. has now widened to 1 percentage point, which could cause an outflow of foreign investment from the local market in the future.
The U.S. Fed has hinted at a possible rate cut at its next rate-setting meeting, slated for July 30-31.
"Global financial markets have been stable in general, with stock prices in major countries increasing primarily in line with expectations of monetary easing in major countries," the BOK said in its statement.
