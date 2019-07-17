State-run creditor says no hurry to sell Daewoo Engineering
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) will not rush to sell Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. and will focus on improving the value of the builder, the head of a KDB affiliate said Wednesday.
Lee Dae-hyun, chief executive of KDB Investment, which is responsible for corporate restructuring, told reporters that potential bidders would be interested in buying Daewoo Engineering if the builder raises its corporate value.
"Our top priority for this year is to increase the corporate value of Daewoo Engineering," Lee said.
The KDB, a key creditor of Kumho Asiana Group, purchased a 50.5 percent stake in Daewoo Engineering in 2010 to help the debt-ridden conglomerate restructure its finances.
Some Kumho Asiana subsidiaries have struggled with debt since early 2010 due to a severe cash crunch sparked by the group's purchase of Daewoo Engineering in 2006.
Daewoo Engineering posted a net profit of 49.4 billion won (US$41.8 million) in the first quarter of this year, down 55.7 percent from a year ago.
Its first-quarter operating profit plunged 45.9 percent on-year to 98.5 billion won with sales falling 23.4 percent to 2.03 trillion won.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)