(Gwangju Swimming) Diver Woo Ha-ram seeks 2nd Olympic berth
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 18 (Yonhap) -- Having already locked down one spot at next year's Tokyo Olympics, South Korean diver Woo Ha-ram will look to secure another on Thursday at the swimming world championships.
Woo will enter the preliminary and, if he ranks among the top 18, the semifinal in the men's 10m platform at the FINA World Championships on Friday. The top 12 divers from the semifinal will advance to the final and will punch their tickets to Tokyo 2020 as well.
Woo reached the final in the 3m springboard on Wednesday to qualify for the Olympics. He finished 11th in the semifinal of that event.
In his Olympic debut in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, Woo made the final in the 10m platform and finished 11th, the best Olympic performance by a South Korean diver. No one from the country had previously reached the final in any Olympic diving event. Woo finished 24th in the preliminary of the 3m springboard in Rio and didn't make the semifinal.
Also on Friday, the men's water polo team will take on Montenegro for the final Group A match. Despite two straight losses to start the preliminary round, South Korea can still reach the playoffs for a quarterfinals spot by defeating Montenegro, which has had two straight 10-10 draws. A loss would eliminate South Korea from medal contention and relegate the team to the ranking playoffs.
The following is the list of all events scheduled for Friday. All times are local.
- Artistic Swimming (Yeomju Gymnasium Artistic Swimming Competition Venue)
Mixed duet free, preliminary (11 a.m.)
Team free, final (7 p.m.)
- Diving (Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center)
Men's 10m platform, preliminary (10 a.m.) and semifinal (3:30 p.m.)
Women's 3m springboard, final (8:45 p.m.)
- Open Water Swimming (Yeosu EXPO Ocean Park Open Water Swimming Competition Venue)
Men's and women's 25km (8 a.m.)
- Water Polo (Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue)
Men's preliminary, South Africa vs. Hungary (8:30 a.m.)
Men's preliminary, New Zealand vs. Spain (9:50 a.m.)
Men's preliminary, Brazil vs. Japan (11:10 a.m.)
Men's preliminary, Germany vs. Italy (12:30 p.m.)
Men's preliminary, Serbia vs. Greece (4:30 p.m.)
Men's preliminary, South Korea vs. Montenegro (5:50 p.m.)
Men's preliminary, United States vs. Australia (7:10 p.m.)
Men's preliminary, Croatia vs. Kazakhstan (8:30 p.m.)
