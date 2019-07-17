Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yang Hyun-suk #sex scandal #police

Former YG Entertainment chief booked for suspected arrangement of sex services

20:41 July 17, 2019

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- Yang Hyun-suk, former CEO and chief producer of YG Entertainment, has been booked on suspicions that he arranged sex services for foreign investors, police said Wednesday.

Investigators have been looking into allegations that Yang treated potential foreign investors at a posh restaurant in Seoul and arranged sex services for them in 2014. Yang was summoned for the probe but was initially not a suspect.

Yang, 49, has flatly denied the allegations.

The probe into Yang came as big-name artists from YG Entertainment have been embroiled in a series of scandals, including allegations of drug use.

Yang resigned from the top post at the company in June, giving up his control of South Korea's third-biggest listed K-pop label.

Yang Hyun-suk, former CEO and chief producer of YG Entertainment, comes out of a police agency on June 27, 2019, in Seoul after undergoing questioning over allegations that he arranged sex services for foreign investors. (Pool photo) (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK