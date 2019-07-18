(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 18)
North Korea's absurd demand
OPCON transfer drill is not 'rehearsal for invasion'
North Korea has hinted that it could boycott the envisioned working-level nuclear talks with the United States if the latter goes ahead with a planned joint military exercise with South Korea.
This kind of tactic ― using the joint drills as an excuse to justify future actions ― is nothing new. But this time it needs to step back and see what the planned drill is about.
South Korea and the U.S. have already abolished or suspended all military exercises North Korea suspected as "rehearsals for invasion" as part of a broader denuclearization deal.
The upcoming 19-2 Dong Maeng exercise is different in nature than those conducted in the past. This would be the first drill to test Seoul's operational capability in preparation for the planned takeover of wartime operational control (OPCON) of combined forces from Washington. These drills are surely necessary to ensure the smooth transfer of wartime troop control.
But Pyongyang linked the drill to the future working-level talks with Washington, saying it runs counter to the commitment that U.S. President Donald Trump made to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their meeting at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjeom on June 30.
In a statement, Pyongyang's foreign ministry said if the military exercise really takes place, it would affect the working-level talks with Washington. At the latest summit, Trump and Kim agreed to resume negotiations soon for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
"We will make a decision about the working-level talks, while keeping an eye on how the U.S. will behave," the statement said.
Commenting on the statement, the Pentagon said the exercise program had already been adjusted in cooperation with South Korea. The South Korean military also vowed to go ahead with the drill with the U.S.
It is not understandable that North Korea has put the scrapping of the drill as a precondition for the working-level talks. Such a demand rather raises doubts about its sincerity toward the negotiations with the U.S. and, by extension, its denuclearization pledge.
It is needless to talk about the strategic importance of the planned drill to the future of the Republic of Korea as well as the alliance with the U.S. The allies need to conduct as many of these exercises as possible because the OPCON transfer can immensely affect military readiness and wartime combat posture.
Rather, we suspect North Korea is using the drill as a bargaining chip to gain more concessions from the U.S. in the working-level nuclear talks. It is also possible that Kim Jong-un is taking advantage of the drill to placate North Koreans who oppose negotiations with the U.S. and South Korea while relations with the U.S. remain in the doldrums.
Whatever happens, the allies should not back down on the OPCON transfer drill.
