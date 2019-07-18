(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 18)

Today is the deadline for Korea to respond to Japan's proposal for the establishment of a third-party arbitration committee to settle the deepening discord over the Korean Supreme Court's ruling on wartime forced labor. The Blue House on Tuesday refused to accept Tokyo's request and its proposal to resolve the dispute by allowing both sides' companies and the Korean government to get involved in compensating the five plaintiffs for their forced labor during World War II. The alarming developments suggest no possibility of the row being successfully addressed through dialogue and compromise.