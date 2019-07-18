(LEAD) Militant labor group stages one-day strike over key labor policies
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), a militant labor umbrella group, staged a one-day strike nationwide Thursday to protest the Moon Jae-in government's key labor policies.
The KCTU expected more than 50,000 members to walk out for longer than four hours at their respective workplaces. According to the Ministry of Employment and Labor, however, an estimated 12,000 people at about 50 workplaces, including Hyundai Heavy Industries and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, took part in the strike.
At Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, which form the backbone of the KCTU, only union leaders participated in the strike due to ongoing internal negotiations with management.
The labor group called the strike vowing to prevent the revision of labor laws for the worse, protect basic labor rights, reduce the use of non-regular workers, speed up chaebol reform, condemn the Moon government for its failure to raise the legal minimum wage to 10,000 won (US$8.47) for next year and protest the government's additional labor repressions.
The KCTU, whose nearly 1 million members make it one of the nation's largest labor groups, has been intensifying pressure on the Moon government over its key labor policies, including the mandatory 52-hour workweek and abolition of discrimination against non-regular workers.
Strike participants held outdoor protest rallies in Seoul and 10 other cities nationwide.
The main rally in front of the National Assembly in Seoul's Yeouido district drew thousands of angry KCTU members, while parliament held a deliberation on a revision of the Labor Standards Act to extend statutory flextime from three to six months to minimize side effects of the 52-hour workweek policy.
The government and employers want to double the unit period of the 52-hour workweek from the current three months to give more flexibility to certain industries vulnerable to seasonal demand risks, whereas the labor side insists the extension of the unit period will only aggravate the overwork problem.
"The Moon Jae-in government has only taken backward steps over controversial labor policies. It had just pretended to move forward before moving backward," KCTU Chairman Kim Myeong-hwan said in an address to the Yeouido rally.
He then threatened that the KCTU will sever ties with the Moon government as long as it continues to side with capitalists over issues like the minimum wage and the 52-hour workweek.
