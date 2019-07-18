Collection of capital gains tax too low given transactions in art market: lawmaker
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- Transactions in South Korea's art market sharply rose over the past three years, but the collection of capital gains taxes only increased marginally, revealing a problem of black market dealings, a ruling party lawmaker said Thursday.
The value of transactions in the local art market reached 494.2 billion won (US$418.5 million) in 2017, up 26.6 percent from 2015, Rep. Kim Young-joo of the Democratic Party said in a report, citing data from the culture ministry and the state tax agency.
But in the cited period, the collection of capital gains taxes from those transactions rose by a mere 4.2 percent to 3.89 billion won.
Actual transactions in the art market are presumed to be much larger, given the fact that it is hard to track down the value of art being traded on the black market.
Since 2013, the country has levied taxes on capital gains stemming from the sale of artworks. Subject to such taxes are artworks by late Korean artists and western paintings valued at more than 60 million won and produced more than 100 years ago.
Rep. Lee said the data confirms widespread black market dealings in the local art market.
"A bill aimed at improving transparency in artwork transactions should be passed as soon as possible to enable sustainable growth in the art market," she said.
