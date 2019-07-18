S. Korea proposes its 5G tech to ITU for global standards
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has proposed that the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) adopt its 5G technologies as global standards, the country's science ministry said Thursday.
The Ministry of Science and ICT said it has asked for some of the wireless connection and broadband technologies used in the country's 5G service to be made international standards at the 32nd ITU meeting of Working Party 5D (WP5D) in Buzios, Brazil.
South Korea became the first nation to launch commercial 5G services in April.
This is the third time that South Korea has proposed 5G mobile communication candidate technologies to the ITU. The ministry said the ITU is expected to announce the global standards for 5G technologies next year.
Founded in 1865, the ITU is a United Nations agency that specializes in information and communication technologies. WP5D oversees the overall radio system aspects of international mobile telecommunications systems.
