U.S. House passes resolution highlighting importance of S. Korea-Japan relations

WASHINGTON/SEOUL July 18 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a resolution highlighting the importance of relations between South Korea and Japan, as the two key U.S. allies are locked in a bitter trade and diplomatic spat.
The resolution, approved by voice vote at the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, calls for "constructive and forward-looking" ties between its two Asian allies in light of U.S. interests.
"The House of Representatives reaffirms the importance of a constructive and forward-looking relationship between Japan and the Republic of Korea for United States diplomatic, economic, and security interests," the resolution said, according to the U.S. Congress website.
The resolution also calls for strengthening and broadening trilateral relations between the three countries in all areas and underscores the importance of three-way cooperation to ensure the implementation of sanctions on North Korea.
Rep. Eliot Engel, chairman of the committee, proposed the bill and the Senate approved it in April.
Seoul has been seeking U.S. help to resolve what it sees as a retaliatory measure by Tokyo to toughen export controls on key materials.
On July 4, Japan tightened the approval process for exports to South Korea of three key industrial goods used in semiconductors and displays, in an apparent protest against South Korean Supreme Court rulings last year that ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of forced labor.
David Stilwell, top U.S. diplomat for Asia who was on an official visit to Seoul, said Wednesday that Washington will do what it can to help resolve the Seoul-Tokyo dispute, while calling for efforts from the two sides to work out the issue between themselves.
