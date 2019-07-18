S. Korea to come up with measures over Japan's export curbs
SEJONG, July 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will unveil a set of measures later this month to boost industrial competitiveness, the finance minister said Thursday, in a move to cope with Japanese restrictions of key materials critical for the production of semiconductors and displays.
Hong Nam-ki, minister of economy and finance, said in a parliamentary session that South Korea will try to diversify import sources of key materials, parts and equipment, while pushing for localization of the materials.
The move came as an escalating standoff between South Korea and Japan shows no signs of abating. Japan has so far spurned South Korea's repeated calls for the lifting of export restrictions.
Japan has tightened regulations on exports to South Korea of resist, etching gas and fluorinated polyimide -- essential for the production of semiconductors and flexible displays.
The curbs have prompted Samsung Electronics, the world's largest memory chip maker, and its smaller rival SK hynix Inc. to try to find alternative supplies of the key industrial materials.
South Korea accounted for more than 60 percent of the global memory chip market in 2018.
The Japanese export restrictions are widely seen as a retaliation against last year's South Korean Supreme Court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
Japan has lashed out at the ruling, claiming that all reparation issues stemming from its colonial rule were settled under a 1965 government-to-government accord that normalized bilateral relations.
