S. Korea refutes Japan's claims over export curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's trade ministry on Friday refuted claims by Japan over its export curbs of high-tech materials, calling for Tokyo to respond to requests by Seoul to hold talks to resolve the matter.
Diplomatic and economic tensions are escalating between the neighbors after Tokyo recently tightened controls on exports of key high-tech materials crucial for the production of semiconductors and displays to Seoul, in apparent retaliation for a series of South Korean court rulings last year over Japan's wartime forced labor.
Japan has claimed that the export curbs are part of its moves to review export regulations, not a tightening control of export regulations.
(LEAD) Japan calls South Korea's rejection of arbitration offer 'very regrettable'
TOKYO/SEOUL -- Japan called in South Korea's ambassador to the country and filed a protest on Friday after Seoul rejected its call for an arbitration panel on wartime forced labor, with the escalating row showing signs of spreading to the security realm.
Thursday was the deadline Tokyo set for Seoul to respond to its June 19 request to form a panel consisting of three third-country members. Seoul rejected the demand, saying the issue should be resolved through diplomatic talks, rather than a dispute settlement process.
N. Korea beefs up efforts to lure foreigners with various tour programs
SEOUL -- North Korea appears to be intensifying efforts to attract foreign tourists by unveiling various tour programs in time for the summer vacation season in an apparent bid to cushion the impact of global sanctions crippling its economy.
On Friday, DPRKorea Tour, a website run by North Korea, promoted a tour program to Mount Paekdu, the highest mountain on the Korean Peninsula, on July 30-31.
N. Korea's trade halved in 2018 on prolonged sanctions: report
SEOUL -- North Korea's trade nearly halved in 2018 from a year earlier due to U.N.-led sanctions on Pyongyang for its nuclear and long-range missile provocations, a trade agency said Friday.
North Korea's trade fell 49 percent to US$2.8 billion last year from $5.6 billion a year ago, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency said in a report.
(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korea to compete in 1st artistic swimming final
GWANGJU -- Host South Korea will compete in its first artistic swimming final of the ongoing world swimming championships on Saturday, after getting eliminated in the preliminary in every event over the first seven days.
South Korea will be one of 12 finalists in free routine combination at the FINA World Championships. The team of 10 swimmers finished 11th in the preliminary on Thursday to squeeze into the final.
