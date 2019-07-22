Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
(LEAD) Seoul ramps up drive to win int'l support over trade dispute with Tokyo
SEJONG -- South Korea's trade ministry said Monday it will send a deputy minister to a meeting of the World Trade Organization (WTO) General Council this week to tell the international community that Tokyo's export curbs against Seoul run counter to international rules and that it should retract the measures immediately.
Kim Seung-ho, deputy minister for multilateral and legal affairs at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, will attend the WTO meeting on Tuesday (local time) in Geneva, Switzerland, where representatives of 164 member countries will gather to discuss the latest global trade issues.
(2nd LD) Korea's exports set to decline for 8th straight month in July
SEJONG -- South Korea's exports are likely to extend their slump to an eighth month in July, driven by a decline in outbound shipments of semiconductors and petrochemical goods, data showed on Monday.
The country's exports fell 13.6 percent in the first 20 days of July from a year earlier to US$28.3 billion, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service.
Seoul's goal to send rice aid to N. Korea this month remains unchanged
SEOUL -- South Korea's aim to send the first shipment of its food aid to North Korea this month remains unchanged, the unification ministry said Monday.
Last month, Seoul announced its plan to provide 50,000 tons of domestically harvested rice via the World Food Programme (WFP) to help the impoverished country address its worsening food shortages.
Korean ship attacked by pirates near Singapore Strait
BUSAN -- A South Korean freighter was attacked by pirates near the Singapore Strait on Monday, government officials in Busan said.
The pirates armed with guns and other weapons assaulted sailors of the South Korean-registered vessel, the 44,132-ton CK Bluebell, in the sea about 100 miles from the entrance of the strait at 4:25 a.m. before making off with US$13,000 in cash, according to the officials at the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries.
N.K. leader takes part in nationwide local elections
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has cast his ballot in nationwide elections held over the weekend to choose new deputies to the country's local assemblies, Pyongyang's state media said Monday.
Kim visited a polling station in South Hamgyong Province on Sunday and voted for candidates who are running for deputies in the area, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
S. Korea to build electric railway along east coast
SEOUL -- South Korea will spend 487.5 billion won (US$415 million) to establish an electric railway system along the east coast by 2022, the transport ministry said Monday.
If the electric railway is fully established from the southern port city of Busan to the eastern port city of Gangneung along the East Sea coast, it could be extended through North Korea in the future, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement
ICT exports down for 8th straight month in June
SEOUL -- South Korean exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products fell for the eighth straight month in June on weak demand for semiconductors, mobile phones and displays, data showed Monday.
Total outbound shipments reached US$14.8 billion last month, a drop of 22.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.
(LEAD) Court approves divorce settlement for Song couple
SEOUL -- A family court on Monday approved a divorce settlement for high-profile star couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki, allowing them to get legally divorced.
The Seoul Family Court held a closed-door hearing over the divorce arrangement for the couple but did not provide details.
(Gwangju Swimming) Unlikely journey for water polo team ends in shutout loss
GWANGJU -- The South Korean women's water polo team went from playing local boys high school teams to scoring multiple goals against some of the best in the world.
The unlikely journey for this group of water polo neophytes didn't quite have a storybook ending, as South Korea lost to Cuba 30-0 in the 15th place match at the FINA World Championships on Monday in Gwangju.
