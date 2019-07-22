Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) Parliamentary panel passes resolution against Japan's export curbs
SEOUL -- The parliamentary foreign affairs committee on Monday adopted a resolution calling on Japan to immediately withdraw its curbs on exports to South Korea of key high-tech materials.
In a bipartisan effort to tackle Japan's export restrictions, rival parties passed a single resolution by consensus at a meeting of the committee, after reviewing five related resolutions.
(LEAD) 6 youths detained for protest performance at Japanese Consulate in Busan
BUSAN -- Six South Korean youths were taken into police custody on Monday after staging a protest performance over Japan's export restrictions inside the Japanese Consulate in central Busan, police said.
The six, who are presumed to be college students, were all detained at around 2:35 p.m. while displaying placards condemning Japan's export curbs for South Korea and shouting slogans, such as "Japan must apologize," they said.
(LEAD) Gov't to allow overtime work for localization of materials amid Japan's export curbs
SEOUL -- The government will allow companies involved in the localization of key industrial materials to receive a temporary exception to the 52-hour workweek to minimize the impact of Japan's recent export curbs, the labor minister said Monday.
Firms doing research and development (R&D) for parts localization and conducting tests to procure alternative parts in the wake of Japan's new export control will be able to permit their workers to do up to three months of special overtime work, according to Labor Minister Lee Jae-kap.
(2nd LD) Hyundai Q2 net jumps 23 pct on weak currency, new models
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, on Monday delivered better than expected earnings for the second-quarter by posting a 23 percent rise in net profit on the back of a weak won and robust sales of new models.
Net profit for the three months that ended in June rose to 999 billion won (US$849 million) from 811 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
(LEAD) U.S. Ambassador Harris visits Gwangju cemetery for fallen pro-democracy fighters
SEOUL -- U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris visited a national cemetery in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Monday to pay homage to the Asian country's fallen pro-democracy fighters.
In his first visit to the National Cemetery for the May 18th Democratic Uprising since taking office a year ago, Harris laid a flower and burned incense at a memorial tower for those who died in a 1980 bloody crackdown on a pro-democracy uprising in the city now revered as the cradle of the country's democracy.
Seoul leaves various possibilities open over Hormuz Strait issue: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea is closely monitoring the situation in waters off Iran, including the U.S.' possible request for its troops dispatch to the region, the defense ministry said Monday.
The United States has been asking its allies to join a military coalition to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.
(Gwangju Swimming) Wide-eyed S. Korean swimmer thrilled to get close look at U.S. star Ledecky
GWANGJU -- Even athletes good enough to enter world championships in their sports get starstruck in the presence of their idols. For South Korean swimmer Han Da-kyung, currently racing in the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, being in the same dressing room as Katie Ledecky was a thrilling experience.
Han raced in the first heat during the preliminary of the women's 1,500m freestyle at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju on Monday. Ledecky, three-time defending champion and world record holder, swam two groups later.
