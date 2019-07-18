(News Focus) BOK faces another tough call for rate cut amid heightened risks
By Byun Duk-kun
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea's unexpected rate cut clearly underscores headwinds facing Asia's fourth-largest economy and the likelihood of the central bank having to override concerns of growing household debt and a rise in housing prices for another rate reduction in the near future, analysts said Thursday.
The central bank surprised the market with a quarter percentage-point cut to 1.5 percent, a move apparently prompted by its urgency to support the economy roiled by a continued skid in outbound shipments and business spending amid prolonged trade disputes between its two largest trading partners and more recently its own trade feud with Japan.
The central bank clearly stated that the first rate cut since June 2016 was entirely aimed at supporting economic growth.
"The board judges that the pace of domestic economic growth has slowed as construction investment has continued undergoing an adjustment and the slowdowns in exports and facilities investment have deepened, although consumption has continued to grow moderately," it said in a released statement regarding its latest monetary policy decision.
The decision to trim the benchmark rate also came as the BOK slashed its growth outlook for the local economy to 2.2 percent from the 2.5 percent forecast three months earlier and 2.6 percent in January.
The central bank largely blamed external conditions, such as the U.S.-China trade dispute, for the down revision.
The BOK had widely been expected to trim its policy rate as the economy unexpectedly contracted 0.4 percent from three months earlier in the first quarter, marking the worst performance in a decade.
South Korea's exports have dipped for seven consecutive months as of June amid the prolonged trade dispute between the U.S. and China, the world's two largest importers of South Korean products. Adding to this, prices of semiconductors, a key export item for South Korea, has remained weak.
Still, it was rarely expected to do so so soon.
"Instead of cutting its rates ahead of a U.S. move, I expect the BOK to act after waiting to see what happens. I expect the bank to cut the key rate at its next monetary policy board meeting," Daishin Securities analyst Gong Dong-rak said earlier.
Gong was one of eight local experts who had anticipated a rate freeze this month in a survey conducted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency, in which five others predicted a rate cut.
Analysts said uncertainties over the Korean economy, namely the U.S.-China trade dispute and Japan's export curbs, cannot be cleared away soon, which will add pressure on the BOK to act again.
"The rate cut also raises the possibility of an additional rate cut before the year's end in that the cut this month showed that the focus of the BOK's monetary policy is now on supporting growth, instead of financial stability, and also that it was prompted by uncertainties, such as the U.S.-China trade dispute and Japan's export restrictions that are out of our control," said Yoon Yeo-sam, an analyst from Meritz Securities.
Kang Seung-won, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities, said the BOK may be forced to additionally cut the rate to boost economic growth.
"The central bank's economic outlook was sharply cut ... and the government will be left with less room to spend more going forward," Kang said. "Its burden to help fuel economic growth will increase."
Kim Sang-hoon, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities, echoed such a view, saying another rate cut by the BOK is possible before the end of the year given its preemptive action ahead of the Fed's move and its concerns over a slowdown in exports and capital spending by businesses.
"There have been growing speculation that the European Central Bank will cut its interest rate in September, and such a global trend (for monetary easing) will relieve the burden for the BOK," Kim said.
BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol also vaguely hinted at the possibility of an additional rate cut, saying the country's policy rate may still be some way from a lower ceiling despite the latest cut.
"A de facto low ceiling can in fact vary, depending on what it is based on, for instance the possibility of a fund outflow. The rate cut did reduce our room for additional monetary policies, but we still maintain room to take measures depending on changes in economic conditions," he told a press conference held after the monetary policy board meeting.
One of the main reasons many had anticipated a rate cut next month, instead of in July, was evidently the fact that South Korea's benchmark rate already sits lower than that of the United States, which is in the range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent.
The U.S. Fed is said to be poised to cut its own rate at its next rate-setting meeting later this month.
The gap between the policy rates of South Korea and the U.S. has now widened to 1 percentage point, a possible cause of an outflow of foreign investment from the local stock and bond markets in the future.
Thursday's rate cut also came despite various other side effects it may prompt, including a surge in household debt that has been on a steady increase at least since 2002 to reach a record high of 1,540 trillion won (US$1.31 trillion) as of end-March.
The BOK vowed to closely monitor any changes in household debt but stressed the need to ensure an economic recovery.
"Looking ahead, the board will conduct monetary policy so as to ensure that the recovery of economic growth continues and consumer price inflation can be stabilized at the target level over a medium-term horizon, while paying attention to financial stability," it said.
"In this process it will carefully monitor developments, such as the U.S.-China trade dispute, Japan's export restrictions, any changes in the economies and monetary policies of major countries, the trend of increasing household debt and geopolitical risks, while examining their effects on domestic growth and inflation."
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)