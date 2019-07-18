S. Korea, U.S. in talks over National Security Advisor Bolton's possible trip to Seoul: official
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States are in talks about a possible trip to South Korea by National Security Advisor John Bolton next week, a foreign ministry official here said Thursday.
His visit, if realized, would come amid a rancorous diplomatic spat between Seoul and Tokyo, and the U.S. initiative to form an international military coalition to safeguard freedom of navigation in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz off Iran.
"The South Korean and U.S. authorities are in consultation over Advisor Bolton's visit to South Korea," the official told Yonhap News Agency on condition of anonymity.
Earlier in the day, Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun reported that Bolton plans to visit Japan next week.
The talk of Bolton's trip to Asia raised expectation that Washington may play a role in defusing the tensions between Seoul and Tokyo that flared anew on July 4 when Japan enforced tighter export restrictions against South Korea amid a simmering row over compensation for wartime forced labor.
During his visit to Seoul on Wednesday, David Stilwell, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asian affairs, said that the U.S. will do "what it can" to support the efforts to resolve the Seoul-Tokyo spat.
