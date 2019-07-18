KB Financial Q2 profit rises 4.7 pct on interest income
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc., a major South Korean banking group, said Thursday its net profit climbed 4.7 percent on-year in the second quarter, thanks to a solid growth in interest income and a decline in loan-loss provisions.
Second-quarter net profit stood at 991.1 billion won (US$840.8 million), compared with a profit of 946.7 billion won for the same quarter last year, KB Financial said in a regulatory filing
"Amid a solid increase in interest income, profitability rose in brokerage and insurance units," a KB Financial official said.
In the first six months of this year, KB Financial's net interest income rose 4.8 percent on-year to 4.5 trillion won, with its net interest margin, a key barometer of profitability, falling 0.02 percentage point to 1.96 percent, according to the statement.
At the end of June, KB Financial's total assets stood at 498.2 trillion won, up 3.9 percent from the end of last year.
Flagship KB Kookmin Bank reported a net profit of 732.3 billion won for the second quarter, up 10.4 percent from a year ago.
KB Kookmin Bank's net interest margin edged down 0.01 percentage point to 1.7 percent at the end of June, KB Financial said.
