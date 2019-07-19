Producer prices dip 0.3 pct in June
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's producer prices dropped slightly in June from a month earlier due to a decline in global oil prices and a dip in prices of farmed goods caused by increased output, central bank data showed Friday.
The producer price index for all commodities came to 103.49 in the month, down 0.3 percent from 103.79 the previous month, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
"Producer prices of industrial goods dropped 0.6 percent from the previous month due to a decline in global oil prices that led to price cuts of coal-petroleum products and petrochemical products," the BOK said in a press release.
Producer prices of farmed goods, including fisheries, dipped 0.5 percent on-month due to a large increase in output, it noted.
The producer price index for the service industry was nearly flat at 105.24 in June, compared with 105.21 the month before.
Producer prices are a key barometer of future inflation of consumer prices.
The country's consumer prices have increased at a rate far below the annual target of 2 percent over the past three years, rising by less than 1 percent for six consecutive months since the start of this year.
On Thursday, the BOK forecast consumer prices to rise 0.7 percent this year, with a 1.3 percent on-year expansion in 2020. The latest forecasts mark falls of 0.4 percentage point and 0.3 percentage point, respectively, from the bank's earlier projections made April.
Such low inflation, coupled with a steady decline in the country's exports, is expected to put additional pressure on the central bank to further slash its key rate following its surprise move Thursday to cut the policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent.
Seoul's outbound shipments have dropped for seven consecutive months since December, while Japan's export restrictions on key materials used to produce semiconductors and display panels, both key items for South Korea, are expected to further put a strain on exports.
"As it is expected that domestic economic growth will be moderate and it is forecast that inflationary pressures on the demand side will remain at a low level, the board will maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance," the BOK's monetary policy board said in a statement released after its decision to cut the policy rate Thursday.
