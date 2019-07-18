Samsung begins production of upgraded DRAM for premium smartphones
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it has started mass production of the industry's first 12 Gb mobile DRAM for premium smartphones.
The world's largest memory chip maker said its 12-gigabit (Gb) LPDDR 5 (lower power double data rate) mobile DRAM is optimized for future smartphones with 5G and artificial intelligence features, while extending the battery life.
The new memory chip is approximately 1.3 times faster and uses up to 30 percent less power than its predecessor, 12GB LPDDR4X.
The Korean tech giant said it is considering establishing 12 Gb LPDDR5 production line at its facilities in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, starting next year, depending on demand from global customers.
Samsung said it expects to develop a 16 Gb LPDDR5 DRAM next year to diversify its memory portfolio.
