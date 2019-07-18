Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Japan's export curbs could cut S. Korea's economic growth: minister
SEJONG -- South Korea's economy could suffer a setback from Japan's export restrictions, the finance minister said Thursday, as an escalating standoff between South Korea and Japan shows no signs of abating.
Japan has tightened regulations on exports to South Korea of three materials -- resist, etching gas and fluorinated polyimide -- essential for the production of semiconductors and flexible displays.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon cites Japan, extra budget as top priorities in talks with political party chiefs
SEOUL -- Beginning rare group talks with ruling and opposition party leaders Thursday, President Moon Jae-in proposed two urgent issues -- relations with Japan and a supplementary budget bill -- as top agenda items.
"What's most urgent and important now is how we respond to Japan's measure of export restrictions (against South Korean firms)," he said at the Cheong Wa Dae session.
-----------------
(News Focus) BOK faces another tough call for rate cut amid heightened risks
SEOUL -- The Bank of Korea's unexpected rate cut clearly underscores headwinds facing Asia's fourth-largest economy and the likelihood of the central bank having to override concerns of growing household debt and a rise in housing prices for another rate reduction in the near future, analysts said Thursday.
The central bank surprised the market with a quarter percentage-point cut to 1.5 percent, a move apparently prompted by its urgency to support the economy roiled by a continued skid in outbound shipments and business spending amid prolonged trade disputes between its two largest trading partners and more recently its own trade feud with Japan.
-----------------
(LEAD) Militant labor group stages one-day strike over key labor policies
SEOUL -- Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), a militant labor umbrella group, staged a one-day strike nationwide Thursday to protest the Moon Jae-in government's key labor policies.
The KCTU expected more than 50,000 members to walk out for longer than four hours at their respective workplaces. According to the Ministry of Employment and Labor, however, an estimated 12,000 people at about 50 workplaces, including Hyundai Heavy Industries and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, took part in the strike.
-----------------
N. Korea's deputy envoy to U.N. seen returning from trip to Pyongyang
BEIJING -- North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador has visited Pyongyang twice in less than two weeks, raising speculation that the trips might be part of preparations for working-level talks with the United States.
Ri Yong-pil, deputy chief of the North's mission to the United Nations in New York, was spotted at an airport in Beijing early on Thursday, apparently on his way to New York after a trip to Pyongyang. He was also seen at the airport on July 9, presumably having flown from the North Korean capital.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks close lower on trade woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed lower Thursday even after the central bank unexpectedly cut the key rate amid persistent trade woes with Japan. The local currency rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 6.37 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,066.55. Trading volume was moderate at 437 million shares worth 3.85 trillion won (US$3.26 billion), with losers outnumbering winners 485 to 322.
(END)