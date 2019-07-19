(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korea to compete in 1st artistic swimming final
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Host South Korea will compete in its first artistic swimming final of the ongoing world swimming championships on Saturday, after getting eliminated in the preliminary in every event over the first seven days.
South Korea will be one of 12 finalists in free routine combination at the FINA World Championships. The team of 10 swimmers finished 11th in the preliminary on Thursday to squeeze into the final.
This is South Korea's first appearance in an artistic swimming final since 2009, when Park Hyun-sun finished 12th in solo free routine in Rome.
Elsewhere on Saturday, the South Korean women's water polo team will face South Africa in the 13th-16th place semifinals.
During the preliminary, South Korea finished last in Group B, while South Africa was the worst team in Group A.
The losing team of this match will be relegated to the 15th place game on Monday.
For the mixed synchronized 3m springboard diving, alternate Kim Ji-wook will replace injured Kim Yeong-nam, who ended his world championship campaign on Tuesday with a triceps injury.
Kim Ji-wook will team up with Kim Su-ji, bronze medalist in the women's 1m springboard.
The following is the list of all events scheduled for Saturday. All times are local.
- Artistic Swimming (Yeomju Gymnasium Artistic Swimming Competition Venue)
Mixed duet free, finals (5 p.m.)
Free combination, finals (7 p.m.)
- Diving (Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center)
Mixed synchronized 3m springboard, final (3:30 p.m.)
Men's 10m platform, final (8:45 p.m.)
- Water Polo (Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue)
Women's 13th-16th place semifinals, South Korea vs. South Africa (10:30 a.m.)
Women's 13th-16th place semifinals, Cuba vs. Japan (12 p.m.)
Women's playoffs Netherlands vs. Canada (2 p.m.)
Women's playoffs New Zealand vs. Hungary (3:30 p.m.)
Women's playoffs, Greece vs. China (5 p.m.)
Women's playoffs, Kazakhstan vs. Australia (6:30 p.m.)
