(Gwangju Swimming) No rest for weary diver with Olympic berth at stake
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean diver Woo Ha-ram has had quite a run so far at the FINA World Championships. His first event, the preliminary for the 1m springboard, came hours before the opening ceremony of the competition last Friday. He has had just one day off since, and Woo still has one more event and potentially two more days of competition left after finishing fourth in the 3m springboard on Thursday.
And that last event is an important one. He will chase a spot in next year's Tokyo Olympics in the 10m platform. The preliminary and the semifinal are Friday, followed by the final on Saturday.
He has to finish in the top 18 in the preliminary to qualify for the semifinal. And from there, Woo has to be among the top 12 to advance to the final and punch his ticket to Tokyo.
"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't drained," Woo said after scoring 478.80 points in the 3m springboard. He had ice on both knees in the mixed zone. "But it's an important event with an Olympic spot up for grabs."
Woo admitted having already secured one spot in the 3m springboard has lifted some pressure off his shoulders. But at the same time, who wouldn't like to compete in as many events at the Olympics as possible?
"The 10m platform is no less important than the 3m springboard," said Woo, who finished 11th in that event at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. It's the best Olympic performance by a South Korean diver, and one that Woo may have a chance to topple. "So I'd love to get another spot in the Olympics. I think I've been performing well so far and I just need to keep diving with confidence."
The 21-year-old had an up-and-down final on Thursday. He had two dives of more than 90 points, including a career-high 99.45 points in his final round, but he had just 47.25 points in his fourth attempt.
Woo finished 25.75 points behind the bronze medalist from Britain, Jack Laugher. Laugher seemed to be on his way to a wire-to-wire victory when disaster struck in his final dive. The 2016 Olympic silver medalist in the 3m springboard entered the water almost flat on his back and got just 30.60 points.
If Woo had been just average in that fourth dive, he would have reached the podium for the first time in the world championships. But Woo, who said he was shocked to see Laugher collapse at the end, didn't see things that way.
"I don't think I would have gotten the bronze just because Laugher made his mistake at the end," Woo said. "If I had done better in my fourth dive, maybe he wouldn't have made any mistake in his final attempt. I am happy with how my final went today."
