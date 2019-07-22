Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- Abe gets easy win in election, but falls short of initiating constitutional revision (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Abe wins Japan upper house election (Kookmin Daily)
-- Election-winning Abe asks for answers from S. Korea (Donga llbo)
-- Hoban overreaches in skyscraper construction by slamming Gwangju city with its broadcasting affiliate (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Japan should not forget damage inflicted on S. Korea and move forward: Japanese lawmaker (Segye Times)
-- With no surprise, Abe gets victory (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Abe secures majority in upper house election, asks for answers from S. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Unstoppable' Abe, election win not enough to initiate constitutional reform (Hankyoreh)
-- Raising attention from U.S., GSOMIA pact becomes '2nd detonator' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Election-winning Abe says S. Korea should come up with right answers (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Missing pride, cohesion, winner's spirit, Samsung is shaking (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Trump will 'get involved' in trade dispute (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea eyes direct approach to Japan curbs alongside WTO action (Korea Herald)
-- U.S. to request Seoul's restraint in Korea-Japan row (Korea Times)
(END)