(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 19)

To avoid that, our economy must grow. But that's not easy due to local companies' unwillingness to invest in Korea. Employment has been barely maintained through the liberal administration's hefty spending on creating part-time jobs, mostly in the public sector. Some analysts forecast an additional 0.8 percentage point drop in our growth rate if Japan accelerates economic retaliations against Korea in return for the Supreme Court's rulings on wartime forced labor. In the meantime, the U.S. economy is enjoying its lowest unemployment in 50 years, and record-breaking stock closes day after day. And yet the Federal Reserve wants to lower the Fed rate further to avert any potential downsides, which can cause a big headache for Korea.