(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 22)

Cho Kuk, a senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, went too far in terms of leading public opinion through Facebook. The 17 posts he has made over the last four days are mostly aimed at inciting anti-Japanese sentiment among citizens and dividing them into friends and foes, as seen in his messages such as "Those who oppose the Supreme Court's ruling on wartime forced labor are pro-Japanese" or "What counts most in a trade war with Japan is patriotism." In the face of criticism from even the liberal camp, he went a step further by urging Koreans "not to fear Japan though it is stronger than Korea."