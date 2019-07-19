(Gwangju Swimming) Battle of 'developing' countries materializes in women's water polo
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Something has got to give.
South Korea and South Africa will each look for its first victory in women's water polo at the FINA World Championships when they square off in a consolation match Saturday.
South Korea, competing in its first world championships after receiving a spot as the host country, finished last in Group B behind Russia, Hungary and Canada. South Africa is playing in its sixth consecutive world championships but is still searching for its maiden win after losing all three Group A games against the Netherlands, New Zealand and the United States.
That set up a showdown in the 13th-16th place semifinals Saturday at Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue.
In the preliminary round, South Korea scored three times but gave up 116. South Africa scored five goals and allowed 76.
Lee Jung-eun, who scored one of two South Korean goals in a 22-2 loss to Canada on Thursday, said her team has been improving with every game, and it could reach an even higher level still.
"We'll try to score about five goals," she said. "We have a lot of good shooters on this team. I hope they'll convert as many shots as possible."
Ryan Hanna Yoon, who has come close to scoring a couple of goals, had a succinct answer when asked about what she wants to accomplish the rest of the tournament.
"Scoring a goal," she said.
It may not be as easy as South Korean players may think, for South Africa has hung tough against some difficult teams in its group games.
Over its world championships history, South Africa has managed one draw, a 9-9 deadlock against Cuba at the 2011 worlds.
That's as close to a victory as it has come, and the drought may finally end against South Korea.
Speaking with Yonhap News Agency after his team's final preliminary game, South African head coach Pierre Le Roux stopped short of guaranteeing a win for his side.
"Hopefully, we do get the win, but it's always difficult to play the host nation," Le Roux said. "I think it'll be a good match between two developing countries. As we move into the bottom part of the tournament, we'll be playing teams we'll be more competitive with, and we want to play a bit better and maybe try to get a couple of wins."
Le Roux said he'd only caught a few glimpses of South Korea's earlier games. Since it's a team assembled barely a month ago for the world championships, there isn't any footage available of South Korea from previous events. Le Roux added the two teams were in a similar plight in that they both went up against heavily favored teams in the group stage.
"When you're playing a team that's that much stronger than you, you can't really gauge the level of the team," he said. "I think the first part of the game, we're going to have to evaluate them and see what they're like."
South African captain Amica Hallendorff said as tough as the three preliminary losses were, they provided valuable learning experience.
"We'll try to put together everything we've learned from all these teams. There's so much to learn from every game," she said. "If we can put that together and actually have a good attack, I think it'll be a great game (against South Korea). I think the girls are excited and want to do well in that game."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)