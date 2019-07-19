Hyundai develops 'active' transmission technology for hybrid vehicle
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Friday it has developed the world's first active shift control (ASC) technology for hybrid vehicles.
The new technology improves gear-shift efficiency for hybrid vehicles, according to Hyundai Motor. It will be applied to the upcoming Sonata hybrid and the group's other hybrid models, the company said in a statement.
"The development of the world's first ASC technology is a remarkable innovation, which incorporates precise motor control to automatic transmission," said Chang Kyoung-joon, vice president and head of the powertrain control system division of the group.
"It will not only save fuel but also provide a more fun driving experience for our customers."
Hyundai has registered a total of 20 patents for the technology in countries that include the United States, Europe and China, it said.
