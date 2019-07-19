Seoul stocks open higher on U.S. gains
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Friday to snap a two-day losing streak, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 15.5 points, or 0.75 percent, to 2,082.05 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Thursday (local time), U.S. stocks closed slightly higher with the Dow Jones industrial average adding 0.01 percent. The Nasdaq composite index gained 0.27 percent.
Most large-cap shares on the Seoul bourse traded in positive terrain.
Top cap Samsung Electronics was up 1.41 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix added 1.87 percent. LG Chem moved up 0.56 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,174.2 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.6 won from the previous session's close.
