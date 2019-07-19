Go to Contents
Recommended #news advisory

Yonhap news advisory for Friday, July 19

10:52 July 19, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- (News Focus) S. Korea-Japan relations heading to new low after Japan's export curbs

-- Court to decide whether to arrest Samsung BioLogics chief

-- Korea's southern regions on alert for typhoon

Economy & Finance

-- Seoul braces for prolonged trade feud with Japan

-- Follow-up stories over trade row between S. Korea and Japan
(END)

