Korean Air opens center for data system management
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co. on Friday launched a center to manage its ongoing efforts to move its data to a cloud operator.
Earlier, Korean Air said it will transfer most of its data and applications to Amazon's cloud computing platform in the following three years.
The data migration to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) is part of Korean Air's 200 billion-won (US$170 million) project to accelerate its digital innovation and transformation.
The data to be transferred to an AWS cloud platform include Korean Air's entire set of websites, cargo management system, flight control system and enterprise resource planning, which are currently operating through the firm's data center in Seoul.
Korean Air is the first of the country's conglomerates and global airlines to migrate to AWS.
Amazon is the world's biggest cloud operator through AWS, which controls around 45 percent of the world's cloud computing capacity.
