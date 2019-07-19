Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-morning

Seoul shares extend gains late Friday morning

11:25 July 19, 2019

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares extended gains late Friday morning on the back of tech increases.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 19.96 points, or 0.97 percent, to trade at 2,086.51 as of 11:20 a.m.

Tech stocks led the gains, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics rising 1.63 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gaining 1.74 percent.

Auto shares, meanwhile, were bearish. Leading automaker Hyundai Motor moved down 0.75 percent, and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis was down 0.43 percent. Hyundai Motor's sister company, Kia Motors, lost 0.7 percent.

The Korean won was trading at 1,171 won against the U.S. dollar, up 7.8 won from the previous session's close.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK