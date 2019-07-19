Seoul shares extend gains late Friday morning
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares extended gains late Friday morning on the back of tech increases.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 19.96 points, or 0.97 percent, to trade at 2,086.51 as of 11:20 a.m.
Tech stocks led the gains, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics rising 1.63 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gaining 1.74 percent.
Auto shares, meanwhile, were bearish. Leading automaker Hyundai Motor moved down 0.75 percent, and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis was down 0.43 percent. Hyundai Motor's sister company, Kia Motors, lost 0.7 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,171 won against the U.S. dollar, up 7.8 won from the previous session's close.
