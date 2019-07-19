Seoul's current stance is to keep intel-sharing pact with Japan: ministry
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's current stance is to extend a military information-sharing deal with Japan, the defense ministry said Friday, amid concerns the economic row between the two countries could affect their security cooperation.
The General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) has gained attention after South Korea's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong said Thursday that Seoul could review whether to renew the pact in the face of Tokyo's export restrictions against Seoul in a row over wartime forced labor.
"Our current stance is to keep it, and we are reviewing (whether to extend the deal) from the perspective of utility and security cooperation," ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo told reporters.
Signed in November 2016, the deal enables the two countries to share confidential military information so as to better cope with nuclear and missile threats from North Korea. It is the only agreement signed between the two countries in the military sector.
The accord is supposed to be automatically renewed every year unless either party notifies the other of its intention to terminate the agreement 90 days ahead of the end of a one-year period. The deadline for objections to the deal's automatic extension for another year is Aug. 24.
The forced labor row began after South Korea's Supreme Court ordered Japanese firms last year to compensate victims. Tokyo has strongly protested the rulings, arguing that all reparation issues were settled under a 1965 treaty the two countries signed when they normalized diplomatic relations.
In retaliation, Tokyo slapped export restrictions on the South early this month and could take additional retaliatory measures, such as removing South Korea from a so-called whitelist of countries given preferential treatment in trade procedures.
South Korea has maintained that it cannot intervene in civil litigation, saying it honors court decisions under the democratic constitutional principle that guarantees the separation of the executive, legislative and judicial powers.
Speaking of his visit to the United States last week, a foreign ministry official told reporters Monday that the U.S. voiced its hope that the pact would not be affected by the ongoing feud.
As of the end of 2018, Seoul and Tokyo had shared 22 accounts of classified information regarding North Korea, according to Rep. Song Young-gil of the ruling Democratic Party.
