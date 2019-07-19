Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news about North Korea this week.
------------
Trump says N.K. leader was 'so happy' to see him
WASHINGTON, July 12 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump claimed Friday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was so happy to see him that the man of few expressions smiled.
Trump was apparently referring to his latest meeting with Kim at the inter-Korean border on June 30, during which the young leader could be seen beaming.
"You don't have a man testing nuclear anymore," Trump told reporters at the White House. "You have a man that was so happy to see me. That's a good thing, not a bad thing. You have a man that doesn't smile a lot, but when he saw me, he smiled. He was happy."
------------
U.S. House passes defense bill with amendment on N.K. sanctions
WASHINGTON, July 12 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a defense bill amended to include provisions for the strengthening of sanctions against North Korea.
The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2020, which approves US$733 billion in spending and outlines defense policy, passed the House 220-197. It will need to be reconciled with a Senate version before being signed into law by President Donald Trump.
The bill also includes an amendment earmarking $10 million for the verification of North Korea's denuclearization, and restricts any drawdown of U.S. troops in South Korea from the current level of 28,500.
------------
U.S. offers to hold working-level nuclear talks with N. Korea this week
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The United States has proposed to North Korea that working-level officials of the two sides meet this week for denuclearization negotiations, diplomatic sources said Sunday.
The U.S. made the proposal through a diplomatic channel and is awaiting a response, they said.
The offer came after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to resume working-level denuclearization negotiations when they held a surprise meeting at the inter-Korean border on June 30.
------------
Ex-CIA official advocates nuclear freeze for North Korea as next negotiation step
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- A nuclear freeze is the next "logical" option the United States could take in its negotiations with North Korea as it is impossible to resolve the nuclear issue in a "a single, one-step agreement," a former senior CIA official has said.
In a Washington Post column on Sunday, former acting CIA director Michael Morell also stressed that a freeze, however, cannot be the end state of the negotiations and should require Pyongyang to declare all of its nuclear programs.
"A freeze of North Korea's nuclear and long-range missile programs could be a good thing," Morell said, adding that it would "build trust that could lead to subsequent deals resulting in cuts and permanent limits to North Korea's weapons programs.
------------
Pentagon: S. Korea, U.S. preparing for joint exercise despite N.K.'s warning
WASHINGTON, July 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States are preparing to stage a joint military exercise this fall, the Pentagon said Tuesday, after North Korea warned the drill will affect the prospects of working-level nuclear talks between the two countries.
The North's foreign ministry issued the warning Tuesday, arguing that the "19-2 Dong Maeng" exercise, slated for around August, runs counter to the commitment that U.S. President Donald Trump made when he held a surprise meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 30.
"If the military exercise really goes ahead, it would affect the DPRK-U.S. working-level talks," the North said. "We will formulate our decision on the opening of the DPRK-U.S. working-level talks, while keeping watch over the U.S. move hereafter."
------------
U.S. looks forward to resuming talks with N.K. despite Pyongyang's warning: State Department
WASHINGTON/SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- The United States looks forward to resuming talks with North Korea, the State Department said Tuesday, after Pyongyang warned that the prospect of talks would be affected if the U.S. goes ahead with a military exercise with South Korea.
The North's foreign ministry issued the warning Tuesday, arguing that the "19-2 Dong Maeng" exercise, slated for around August, runs counter to the commitment that U.S. President Donald Trump made when he held a surprise meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 30.
"We would hope that no one would try to block, in their government or our government, the ability for President Trump and Chairman Kim to make progress on the commitments they made to each other in Vietnam," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told a briefing, according to news reports.
(END)